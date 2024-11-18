Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Legend Biotech worth $8,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 9.5% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,861,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,839,000 after buying an additional 596,390 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 19.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,181,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,336,000 after buying an additional 356,387 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth $13,487,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth $11,146,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at $8,637,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEGN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.46.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $38.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.30. Legend Biotech Co. has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $70.13.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $160.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.91 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 66.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. Legend Biotech’s revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

