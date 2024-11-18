Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 1,135 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $9,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $3,894,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coupang by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in Coupang by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,401,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after buying an additional 76,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $24.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 220.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $26.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 687,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.08 per share, for a total transaction of $16,559,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,726,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,652,265.84. This trade represents a 1.32 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bom Kim sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $344,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,940,000. The trade was a 88.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,537,700 shares of company stock worth $36,862,316. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

