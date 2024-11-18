Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $12.18 Million Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,414 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $12,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,462,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Sony Group by 8,495.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 848,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,073,000 after acquiring an additional 838,543 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the second quarter worth $18,567,000. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter valued at $12,742,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% in the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 162,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 130,340 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SONY shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $18.46 on Monday. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $111.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

