Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $8.35 Million Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,196 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,377,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,079 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,646,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,631,000 after buying an additional 372,040 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 101.5% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 89,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 45,151 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 244.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 427,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,958,000 after buying an additional 303,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 31.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 157,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 37,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $899,323.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,421,637.08. This represents a 5.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPRT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $36.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.37.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

EPRT opened at $32.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.87%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

