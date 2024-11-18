Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $9.89 Million Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 95,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 30.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 280,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 64,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 261.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EGP. Barclays reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.21.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $171.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.67. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $155.23 and a one year high of $192.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $162.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 115.70%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.