Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Invests $12.43 Million in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 553,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,778,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,483,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,497 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,177,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,410,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 30.5% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,164,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,297,000 after buying an additional 272,136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $22.92 on Monday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.39% and a negative net margin of 313.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRIX. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $83,519.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,281. The trade was a 6.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $504,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,870.44. This represents a 39.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,409. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

