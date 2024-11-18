Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Raises Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 4,379.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,102,000 after buying an additional 870,010 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,710,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 94,079.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 491,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,096,410,000 after purchasing an additional 491,096 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,757,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,464,061,000 after acquiring an additional 474,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 21.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after purchasing an additional 294,784 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.60.

ASML opened at $658.63 on Monday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $654.77 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $756.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $881.85. The firm has a market cap of $259.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

