Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 209,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $10,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 59.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

NYSE MAIN opened at $52.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.