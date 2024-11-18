Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 78,770 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,770 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 604.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

NYSE:OBDC opened at $14.88 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.07.

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $135,420.32. The trade was a 38.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

