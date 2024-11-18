Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 83,269 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83,269 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Mosaic worth $17,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 515.4% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MOS opened at $26.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $27.89. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.24). Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

