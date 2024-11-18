Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,190,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,930 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 2.66% of Prime Medicine worth $12,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Prime Medicine by 22,652.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Prime Medicine by 63.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

PRME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prime Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of PRME stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The company has a market cap of $439.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

