Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stock Position Raised by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,712 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,762,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,597,000 after purchasing an additional 491,036 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 181.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,302,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,343,000 after acquiring an additional 838,932 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.9% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,145,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,025,000 after acquiring an additional 148,842 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,434,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 445,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,891,000 after purchasing an additional 56,486 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNV stock opened at $55.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $59.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.54.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $564.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.64 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup set a $59.00 target price on Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James raised Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

