Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $153.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.79.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $365,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,451 shares in the company, valued at $25,504,736.20. This represents a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.74, for a total transaction of $621,812.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,175.82. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,760 shares of company stock worth $30,026,712. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP stock opened at $196.04 on Monday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $81.03 and a 52-week high of $197.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.17. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.25%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

