TD Cowen Cuts Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $22.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $57.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Capri from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.07. Capri has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $51.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Capri by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,140,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,734,000 after purchasing an additional 515,963 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 389.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,858,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after acquiring an additional 41,009 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Capri by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,587,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,514,000 after purchasing an additional 68,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Capri in the second quarter valued at $33,080,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

