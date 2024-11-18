Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $195.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.18.

Tesla Stock Up 3.1 %

TSLA stock opened at $320.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.87, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $358.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.30 and a 200-day moving average of $221.01.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,761,200. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,797 shares of company stock worth $57,616,781 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

