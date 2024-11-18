The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Boston Beer by 36.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $318.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.82.

Boston Beer Stock Down 0.8 %

SAM opened at $318.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.40 and a 52 week high of $371.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.51.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

