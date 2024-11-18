The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Shares Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at $85,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 458.6% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $11.02 on Monday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $107.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NAPA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $11.10 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Duckhorn Portfolio

About Duckhorn Portfolio

(Free Report)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.