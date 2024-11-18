The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,555 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 455.1% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EL opened at $63.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.29 and a 52 week high of $159.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.34.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This represents a 20.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $743,259.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,045,982.88. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,296 shares of company stock worth $1,423,366 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.90.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

