The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Stock Price

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Get Tanger alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Tanger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Compass Point upped their target price on Tanger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Tanger from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKT

Tanger Trading Up 0.4 %

SKT opened at $35.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Tanger has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.80 million. Tanger had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tanger by 44.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Tanger by 5.1% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 14,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tanger by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tanger by 1,412.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Tanger by 31.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.