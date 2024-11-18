The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.05% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after acquiring an additional 108,267 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 946,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,948,000 after buying an additional 11,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $27.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.10. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IPG

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.