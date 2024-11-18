The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,245,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,650 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,852,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after purchasing an additional 270,800 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,500,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 100.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,275,000 after buying an additional 872,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 12.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,629,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,151,000 after buying an additional 177,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $159,740.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,682,694.40. The trade was a 42.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,548,289 shares of company stock worth $169,165,185. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTD stock opened at $118.15 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $132.65. The stock has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $111.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.65.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

