Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 149.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 44,167 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 392,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,978.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $1,428,721.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,409.27. This trade represents a 58.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $64.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $66.88.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

