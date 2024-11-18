UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Stock Price

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.04.
Ready Capital Stock Down 0.7 %
Ready Capital Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.25%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is -142.86%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ready Capital
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Ready Capital by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,746,000 after buying an additional 287,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,292,000 after buying an additional 150,479 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ready Capital by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,868,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after buying an additional 195,663 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 657,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ready Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 23,970 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ready Capital Company Profile
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.
