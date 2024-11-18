Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,751 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 5,480,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,002,000 after buying an additional 825,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 276,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 653,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 508,699 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Price Performance

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $5.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Uniti Group

Uniti Group Profile

(Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.