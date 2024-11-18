Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.63.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ventas

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Shares of VTR stock opened at $63.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of -374.10, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36. Ventas has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,058.76%.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $8,022,980.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $65,291,063.89. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,767.05. This represents a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,454 shares of company stock valued at $9,263,815. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 176,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 58,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

(Get Free Report

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.