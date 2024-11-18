Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 12,300 Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enhabit by 2.8% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 61,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Enhabit by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Enhabit by 242.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the first quarter worth $44,000.

In other Enhabit news, Director Jeffrey Bolton purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $40,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,877 shares in the company, valued at $631,804.77. This trade represents a 6.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EHAB opened at $7.35 on Monday. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $369.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

