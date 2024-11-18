Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 13,400 WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of WisdomTree by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 628,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 41,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WT opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.88. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $12.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other WisdomTree news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg purchased 67,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $735,699.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,240,707 shares in the company, valued at $100,169,263.88. The trade was a 0.74 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WT. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northcoast Research cut shares of WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

