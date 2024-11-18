VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 780.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 363.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $31.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

