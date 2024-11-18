Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 32,191 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 32,191 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.64% of Greenbrier Companies worth $26,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,820,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,126,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at about $5,175,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $4,594,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 77.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 62,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Galvan sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $86,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,056. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $150,363.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,191,939.16. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,703 shares of company stock valued at $790,338 over the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GBX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE:GBX opened at $65.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $67.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.07.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.60. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

