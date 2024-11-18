Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Brown & Brown worth $26,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 6.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,355,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,223,000 after buying an additional 203,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $110.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.09. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $114.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 16.35%.

BRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

