Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 10,499 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $28,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $953,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 281.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 31.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 19.2% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.13.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $320.01 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. This represents a 4.66 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

