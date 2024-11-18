Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,879 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $26,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POST. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Post by 88.0% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Post by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Post by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Post stock opened at $106.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.73. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.86 and a 1 year high of $118.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.64.

POST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

