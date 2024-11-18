Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,807 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Assets Inc. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 577.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $625,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $3,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JAZZ. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,547,699.84. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $152,703.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,707.30. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,110 shares of company stock worth $720,160 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $121.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $99.06 and a one year high of $134.17.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.