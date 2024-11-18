Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,435 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $26,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFRD. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 364.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 50.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $81.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.96. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 46.25% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WFRD shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Weatherford International from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.29.

In related news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $639,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 6,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $521,565.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,764.80. This represents a 35.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

