Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,621 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Cincinnati Financial worth $24,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CINF. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 981,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,758,000 after buying an additional 277,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,349,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,360,000 after acquiring an additional 187,934 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,053,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,115,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 180,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,259,000 after purchasing an additional 100,487 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CINF stock opened at $151.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.54 and a 200 day moving average of $128.31.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

