Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 11,228 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $24,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 232.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $158.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.78 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.85 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total transaction of $264,231.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,202. This trade represents a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.29.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

