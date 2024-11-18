Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 133,255 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 133,255 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $26,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 620,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after buying an additional 50,304 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,780,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,848,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. This trade represents a 37.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,560. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL opened at $131.64 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.03 and its 200 day moving average is $126.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.63.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

