Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,031 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $27,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 55.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. The trade was a 14.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J opened at $140.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.85 and a 200 day moving average of $142.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $100.59 and a one year high of $150.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.