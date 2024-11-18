Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 488,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,881 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $24,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Andersons by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.8% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Andersons by 6.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Andersons by 2.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Andersons by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $48.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.60. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $61.46.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.37. Andersons had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

