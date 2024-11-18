Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of AMETEK worth $27,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in AMETEK by 8.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 53.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $3,833,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in AMETEK by 9.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 132,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in AMETEK by 573.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 50,878 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, insider David F. Hermance sold 6,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total value of $1,192,350.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,253.69. This trade represents a 14.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $193.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.59 and a 200 day moving average of $169.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.03 and a 1-year high of $196.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.86.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

