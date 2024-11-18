Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $26,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ecolab from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.20.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $245.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.39 and a 52-week high of $262.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III sold 409,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $101,023,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,776,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,313,132.56. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,250. The trade was a 1.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 478,355 shares of company stock worth $117,922,965. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

