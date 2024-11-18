Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,746 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,746 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $24,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 71,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $15,418,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $103,392,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:EDU opened at $55.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average is $71.38. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.27. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDU. Citigroup decreased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $83.00 price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

