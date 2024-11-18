Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 121,987 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 614,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,987 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $27,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Buckle alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Buckle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,311,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,638,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,073,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at $804,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Buckle in the first quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Buckle by 15.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 125,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 17,010 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Buckle news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,029.50. The trade was a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 24,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $1,046,825.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,924,811 shares in the company, valued at $81,688,978.84. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,931 shares of company stock valued at $6,080,458 over the last three months. 39.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKE. StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Buckle

Buckle Price Performance

BKE stock opened at $47.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.56. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $282.39 million during the quarter. Buckle had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 16.69%.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

About Buckle

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.