Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,968 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,968 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $24,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 814,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,599,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 459,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,144,000 after acquiring an additional 81,801 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in CyberArk Software by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 457,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,528,000 after acquiring an additional 45,799 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 1,291.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,630,000 after acquiring an additional 358,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $82,485,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $305.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,130.63 and a beta of 1.13. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $183.28 and a 12 month high of $318.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYBR. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.37.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

