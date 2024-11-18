Voyager Therapeutics’ (VYGR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VYGR. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Voyager Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 9.3 %

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $308.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Voyager Therapeutics

In other news, insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $34,914.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,525.82. The trade was a 6.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37,398 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,192,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

