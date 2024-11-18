Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Stock Price

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GIS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $63.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.84. General Mills has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.11.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $717,640.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,314.96. This trade represents a 6.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,676 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 237,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after buying an additional 43,086 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 23,411 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 184,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,649,000 after buying an additional 104,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in General Mills by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 119,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

