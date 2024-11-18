Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Comerica (NYSE:CMA) to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $73.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $51.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CMA. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Comerica from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comerica from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comerica from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Comerica from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.86.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $68.92 on Friday. Comerica has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $71.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.49 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 11.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 71.00%.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In other news, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $95,811.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,885.90. This represents a 13.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $146,362.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,104.10. The trade was a 8.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,650. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Comerica by 4.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 237,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 66.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 25,040 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Comerica by 39.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 62,269 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at about $4,767,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,159.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

