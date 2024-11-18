Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Weyco Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of WEYS opened at $38.89 on Friday. Weyco Group has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $41.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $369.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Weyco Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.25%. This is a boost from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.44%.

Insider Transactions at Weyco Group

Institutional Trading of Weyco Group

In related news, VP Allison Woss sold 1,463 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $55,316.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,225.63. The trade was a 16.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Damian Walton sold 1,340 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $43,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,475. This trade represents a 16.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,902 shares of company stock worth $287,791 in the last 90 days. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Weyco Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Weyco Group by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Weyco Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Weyco Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

