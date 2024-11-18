Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Veracyte from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Veracyte from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Veracyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $35.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.60 and a beta of 1.67. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $41.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $115.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veracyte

In other Veracyte news, insider John Leite sold 5,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $163,164.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,461.72. This represents a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $182,244.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,903.89. The trade was a 13.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veracyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,384,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,649,000 after acquiring an additional 266,660 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,115,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after acquiring an additional 353,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

