Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for HON Q1 Earnings

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Honeywell International in a research report issued on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.41. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $10.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.45.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $228.99 on Monday. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $189.66 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Honeywell International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 792,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $162,586,000 after acquiring an additional 95,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.88%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

